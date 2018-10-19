Chris Jericho Throws More Cold Water On Rumor He's Starting A Wrestling Promotion

Earlier today a report was released that stated Chris Jericho and Jim Ross were working with a major benefactor to launch a new pro wrestling promotion. The report also noted that the two had been in talks with AXS TV about securing a TV deal. Since then AXS TV has flatly denied any involvement in the rumored project.

Chris Jericho has taken to Twitter just now to share the following, throwing even more cold water on the idea:

I'm starting my own wrestling company? AWESOME! Im also starting my own movie studio w #LadyGaga, my own carwash w #Bono & my own bakeshop! — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) October 20, 2018

It doesn't seem in the cards for Jericho to be opening a movie studio with Lady Gaga, or a car wash with Bono for that matter. So, it would seem he's not going to be launching a promotion with Jim Ross.

Chris Jericho's next big endeavor will be his Cruise of Jericho Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea taking place October 27th-31st. He won't have much time to rest after as he'll be defending his IWGP Intercontinental Championship against LIJ's EVIL at NJPW's Power Struggle on November 3rd. Jericho loves to surprise the fans so where he could pop up after that is anybody's guess.