Rumor Killer On AXS TV's Alleged Involvement In New Pro Wrestling Project

Today a report was picked up on-line that Chris Jericho and Jim Ross were working, with a major backer, to launch a new pro wrestling company. Included in that report was a note that the two had already begun talks with AXS TV to secure a TV deal.

Wrestling Inc. has begun reaching out to many of the people involved in the story to try and establish fact from fiction. When reached for comment a representative from AXS TV bluntly responded, "There's no truth to the AXS TV component."

While we have not yet been able to confirm if Jericho and Ross are working on something, AXS TV is not involved. AXS TV is currently still very committed to New Japan Pro Wrestling and, from what we are told, has big plans for the promotion in 2019. AXS TV also just held their first set of tapings for their new Women of Wrestling promotion this past week in Los Angeles. WoW is set to debut on AXS TV Friday January 18, 2018.

We will provide any updates if they become available.