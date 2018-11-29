Cody Rhodes Says January Announcement Will "Be Bigger Than Anyone Expects"

Ever since the commercial and critical success of All In, there has been rampant speculation that Cody and The Young Bucks aren't done making history. If the trio were able to pull off a successful independent pay-per-view, what's stopping them from creating a successful wrestling promotion?

Cody hasn't addressed the rumors of him starting a new promotion head on, but he did tease some information regarding it during a meet and greet in Melbourne, Australia. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that when asked about a new promotion, Cody said to wait for January as an announcement would be made. Cody also said the announcement "would be bigger than anyone expects."

Cody's tease comes on the heels of news which may or may not be related to the planned announcement. Last week it was reported that the co-owner of the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars filed trademarks for a promotion called "All Elite Wrestling." This, obviously, could be a play off The ELITE faction in which Cody and The Bucks are a part of in New Japan and ROH.

Additionally, All Elite Wrestling, LLC also registered trademarks for "ALL OUT" and "Double or Nothing" among others. "Double or Nothing" is the rumored name for the All In 2 pay-per-view which would supposedly be held in Las Vegas.

January 2019 is turning out to be a monumental month for Cody and The Young Bucks. It's already well-known that Cody is now a free agent and the Bucks will be come the end of the year. Cody hasn't shied away from the fact that they could show up in WWE or somewhere else at that time. This latest news would seem to throw cold water on those plans but no one outside of Cody and The Bucks know what's really going to happen.