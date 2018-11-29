The Young Bucks Respond To "All Elite Wrestling" Filings

The Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson, appeared on the latest edition of The Wrestling Perspective Podcast with Petey Williams and Dennis Ferrell. During the appearance, The Bucks were asked about their recent filings for All Elite Wrestling, LLC, which is believed to be led by Tony Khan. Khan is the son of Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan, and the company is registered to an address at 1 TIIA Bank Field Drive in Jacksonville, FL, which is the stadium for the Jaguars.

Matt talked about ALL IN last September being so special. He said that ALL IN felt like more than just a wrestling event, but almost like "a religious experience." He said that after the event he asked the fans if they wanted more of it and there was an uproar. He said that it has become a movement, so they sat as a group that night and talked about doing another event. Matt noted that they knew that there would be another one in some capacity, whether it's a year from now or even further down the road.

"We're in a situation now where we don't exactly know what we're going to do, but we want to protect ourselves in case we decide we want to do something," Matt said. "We want to be proactive and we want to get ahead of this thing. We [The Elite] are all sticking together and we're going to do this thing as a unit. So whatever we do decide to do, we absolutely are going to do this as a team, we're going to do this as The Elite. It's going to be an interesting 2019."

The Bucks become free agents on January 1, 2019. Nick said that they "literally have offers on the table from everyone," and Matt noted that there are investors that want to work with them as well.

"There's still a lot to be discussed," Nick said. "We haven't really said no to anything. We're just keeping our options open and protecting ourselves at the same time."

Matt and Nick added that Ring of Honor have been "100% great and supportive" with them.

"I'll tell you this, they've still been very active in negotiating with us to say," Nick said. Matt added, "As far as the ROH part of this goes, we've made our decision and I don't want to give that away either because we have a huge storyline on our show Being The Elite, so I don't want to give away spoilers."

Matt added that the last few years have been the best in his career, and it was because ROH let them "let their hair down" and stood by them.

"They've been incredible partners," Matt said. "Whatever happens on January 1st, I'll never take that away."

