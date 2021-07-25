In an appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio with Dave Meltzer and Garrett Gonzalez, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega talked about AEW working with other promotions. Omega, also the AAA Mega Champion and Impact Wrestling World Champion, talked about why he wanted to work with other promotions.

“I really wanted to kind of wanted to open the floodgates and show what it’s like when people play nice with one another,” Omega said. “I really think this is a situation where only the fans win.”

Of course the big question remains whether AEW and WWE, currently the two top promotions in the U.S., will ever be able to coexist or work together. Omega isn’t expecting anything on that front anytime soon, but with the wrestling world evolving, he isn’t discounting the possibility.

“The one huge crossover, will you ever see WWE team up with anybody?” Omega asked. “Who knows? I feel as the world evolves and changes and time goes by, people become more open-minded to everything, whether it be the wrestlers themselves, people in the office, the fans.

“I wouldn’t hold my breath but at the same time I would never say it’s impossible.”

This is not the first time Omega has addressed a potential partnership between AEW and WWE. In a previous appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio, Omega stated he was more than willing to see AEW work with WWE, should the right situation come about.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling Observer Radio with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.