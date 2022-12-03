Kurt Angle Credits This WWE Star For Giving Him Confidence To Keep Wrestling

Despite having to deal with several serious injuries throughout his career, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was able to wrestle until 2019, when he had his final encounter against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. In a recent interview, Angle credited Bobby Lashley for giving him the confidence to continue wrestling for a few more years when he thought he might have been done.

Angle and Lashley were able to mix it up on "WWE Raw" in a couple of six-man tag team matches before Angle retired, but it was an encounter from their days in TNA that was the difference-maker. Angle told "Sportskeeda Wrestling" that their 2015 match for the TNA World Championship "gave me the confidence to realize I wasn't done wrestling."

"This was late in my career, this was when I was 47, 48 ... I was getting older and I was worried about losing a step," Angle said. "I had this incredible match for the world championship with Bobby Lashley and it built my confidence to continue on, and that's when I made my return to the WWE."

Angle went on to have a number of good matches after his bout with Lashley whether that was in TNA against the likes of Drew Galloway, on the independent scene against Cody Rhodes, or in WWE when he teamed with Ronda Rousey to face Stephanie McMahon and Triple H at WrestleMania 34. With Angle's recent double knee replacement, he said he's likely had his final singles match, but he didn't rule out coming back for a tag match at some point.

