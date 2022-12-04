Cain Velasquez Appears At Wrestling Event

Cain Velasquez made his pro wrestling return on Saturday at Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide's event in Tempe, Arizona.

Velasquez teamed with Pagano and Blue Demon Jr. to defeat Taurus, Sam Adonis, and Gringo Loco. According to MMAJunkie, the match was approximately 20 minutes, and Velasquez was the one who scored the pinfall to win for his team. He also received a standing ovation from the fans in attendance. Footage from the event is available at this link here.

Last month, Velasquez made a special request to the Santa Clara County Court for permission to perform at the AAA event. It was later reported, that on November 22, a judge ruled that Velasquez could wrestle.

Velasquez faces several charges, including attempted murder for allegedly shooting at a car carrying Harry Goularte, his mother, Patricia, and stepfather, Paul Bender. Bender was allegedly shot in the arm. Goularte was accused of molesting Velasquez's 4-year-old son. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion was granted $1 million bail on November 8 after being in for almost eight months. Before his bail was granted, Velasquez had been denied bail twice.

After retiring from MMA, Velasquez made his first AAA appearance in March 2019, when he teamed with WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes and Psycho Clown to defeat WWE Superstar Karrion Kross, El Texano Jr., and Taurus. Before tonight's match, Velasquez's last wrestling match was at TripleMania Regia in December 2021, where he teamed with Psycho Clown and Pagano to defeat L.A. Park, Rey Escorpion, and Taurus.

Velasquez was also under a WWE contract from October 2019 until April 2020.