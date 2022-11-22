AAA Officially Announces Cain Velasquez For Tempe, Arizona Show

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide officially announced Tuesday evening that former UFC Heavyweight Champion and pro wrestling star Cain Velasquez will be at its show in Tempe, Arizona on December 3.

According to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Velasquez will be teaming with Pagano and Blue Demon Jr. to face Taurus, Sam Adonis, and Gringo Loco.

As noted on Monday, Velasquez made a special request to the Santa Clara County Court for permission to perform at the AAA event. It was reported earlier Tuesday, that a judge ruled that Velasquez will be allowed to wrestle, though he will have to take a law enforcement officer with him.

Velasquez faces several charges, including a count of attempted murder, for allegedly shooting at a car carrying Harry Goularte, his mother, Patricia, and stepfather, Paul Bender. Bender was allegedly shot in the arm. Goularte was accused of allegedly molesting Velasquez's 4-year-old son. Velasquez was granted $1 million bail by a Santa Clara County judge on November 8 after spending almost eight months in jail.

Velasquez's first AAA appearance was in March 2019, when he teamed with WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes and Pyscho Clown to defeat WWE Superstar Karrion Kross, El Texano Jr., and Taurus. Velasquez later signed with WWE and was under contract from October 2019 until April 2020. His biggest match with the promotion was at Crown Jewel 2019, where he faced then-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar for the title. His last wrestling match was at TripleMania Regia in December 2021, where he teamed with Psycho Clown and Pagano to defeat L.A. Park, Rey Escorpion, and Taurus.