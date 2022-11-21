Cain Velasquez Makes AAA Related Request To Santa Clara County Court

Lucha Libre AAA's upcoming show in Tempe, Arizona has been a bit of a rollercoaster. The promotion put tickets on sale for the event before they had officially even announced it, and since then ticket sales have been slow, despite announcing a full card that includes the United States debut of Hijo del Vikingo. But it appears AAA has another trick up their sleeve, in the form of controversial former UFC Heavyweight Champion and AAA/WWE star Cain Velasquez.

Early Monday afternoon, MMA reporter Nolan King of MMA Junkie broke the news regarding Velasquez trying to make his AAA return.

"Cain Velasquez made a special request in Santa Clara county court this morning for permission to compete for pro wrestling promotion Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide on Dec. 3 in Tempe, Arizona," King tweeted.

The idea of Velasquez being involved with AAA seemed all but impossible recently, as Velasquez had been in jail awaiting trial for ten charges, including attempted murder after he opened fire on a man back in February. Velasquez was reportedly enraged after the man in question allegedly abused Velasquez's son, only to be released on bond. The former UFC star was ultimately released on $1 million bail on November 8.

In an article on MMA Junkie, King gave further details, noting that Velasquez and his representation filed a motion that would allow Velasquez to work the event, which he normally couldn't do under the current conditions of his bail. Velasquez' representation stated that the MMA fighter would be willing to wear an electronic bracelet while wrestling, and even stated he would pay any fees necessary for law enforcement to accompany him to the event. A ruling on the matter is expected to be made on Tuesday.