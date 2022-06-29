We still have lots of questions related to Cain Velasquez and his alleged murder attempt, but any further developments are going to have to wait until August. According to MMA Fighting, Velasquez will have to wait until August 19 for his official plea hearing — before that, the former UFC champion will have motion hearings on August 5.

Meanwhile, a civil lawsuit has been filed against the man accused of molesting Velasquez’s son. Harry Goularte was pursued by Cain Velasquez in an 11-mile car chase, during which Velasquez reportedly fired off some rounds with a .40 caliber handgun. Goularte was charged with lewd acts with a minor and was arrested before being released from custody. He pled not guilty.

The lawsuit, a 13-page document that was originally reported by MMA Junkie, has several charges filed against Goularte, his mother, his concrete business, and her childcare business. Those charges allege sexual battery and sexual misconduct/sexual harassment. It also includes training and investigation, negligent hiring, general negligence, retention, and supervision. Goularte allegedly had “daily access” to the kids under his mother’s care, and his interactions with Velasquez’s four-year-old son occurred in 2021 and 2022. The lawsuit alleges that Velasquez’s son “suffered extensive personal injury including, but not limited to, severe emotional distress, humiliation and embarrassment as a result of the actions and conduct.” A hearing for the lawsuit is set for September 6 while Goularte’s criminal case is set for a court date of September 20. He faces up to eight years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

Velasquez was arrested after allegedly shooting Goularte’s stepfather, who was in the car with Goularte. He was obtained without incident and was denied bail. Paul Bender, the stepfather, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Velasquez has been charged on 10 counts that include attempted murder. He has been denied bail twice.

“To everyone that has expressed your support, my family and I will never be able to thank you enough,” Velasquez said in a tweet back in April. “From the bottom of our hearts and the depths of our souls, we are forever grateful for your love. Your selfless gestures and kindled words have given me strength in my darkest times. This story is complex and slowly unraveling as we speak.”

“To the true victims of this case, may God give you the strength to come forward. Though it is most difficult to relive the pain that has happened to you, in speaking the truth, justice will be served and your own true healing will start. I will never stop helping or loving my community and all of you. Thank you for loving me.”

Velasquez has been involved with WWE storylines as he competed against Brock Lesnar in a very brief match in Saudi Arabia, and he also participated in events for AAA Lucha Libre.

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.

