Cain Velasquez will not be leaving prison just yet.

The former AAA and WWE star and UFC Heavyweight Champion was denied bail for a second time today at a court hearing, keeping him imprisoned as he awaits trial on charges of first-degree attempted murder. MMA reporter Nolan King provided live coverage of the hearing.

During today’s hearing, which reportedly lasted around an hour, Cain Velasquez’s attorneys revealed Velasquez was willing to post a $1 million bail. They also said Velasquez was willing to be subjected to electronic monitoring, and have supervision at all times in an attempt to be released.

The hearing also featured video testimony from one of the alleged victims, Paul Bender. Bender is the stepfather of a man who has been accused of molesting one of Cain Velasquez’s younger relatives. During his testimony, Bender said he suffered a severed brachial artery and nerve damage as a result of Velasquez allegedly shooting him. He also claimed his injuries were so bad that he could no longer work.

“Cain Velasquez has no respect for human life,” Bender said in his testimony. “I am fearful for my life as well as the lives of my family.”

During the same hearing, an official request from Velasquez’s defense team offered up the defense that TBI (traumatic brain injury) or CTE had led to Velasquez acting impulsively. In the end, Judge Shelyna Brown denied Velasquez bail.

“This was such a reckless, disregard for human life,” Judge Brown said of the incident.

Cain Velasquez was arrested on February 28 after he allegedly followed Bender and his stepson in a high pursuit chase, rammed their vehicle, and opened fire on them, hitting Bender. At the time, Bender was taken to the hospital and treated with what was reported to be non-life-threatening injuries.

In addition to first degree attempted murder, Cain Velasquez was also charged with one count of shooting a motor vehicle, three counts of assault with a firearm, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of willfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and one count of carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony. He was denied bail for the first time on March 7.

Velasquez was last seen in a wrestling ring at AAA’s TripleMania Regia in Monterrey this past December. He teamed with Pagano and Psycho Clown to defeat Impact Wrestling’s Black Taurus, LA Park, and Rey Escorpion. Velasquez has remained quiet about his situation, save for a statement released in April.

