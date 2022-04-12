For the first time since his arrest for attempted murder, Cain Velasquez has something to say.

The former UFC, WWE, and AAA star released a statement, in Spanish, on his Twitter account early Tuesday morning, thanking people for their support and briefly speaking on his situation. The statement was later translated into English by another Twitter user.

“To everyone that has expressed your support, my family and I will never be able to thank you enough,” Velasquez said. “From the bottom of our hearts and the depths of our souls, we are forever grateful for your love. Your selfless gestures and kindled words have given me strength in my darkest times. This story is complex and slowly unraveling as we speak.

“To the true victims of this case, may God give you the strength to come forward. Though it is most difficult to relive the pain that has happened to you, in speaking the truth, justice will be served and your own true healing will start. I will never stop helping or loving my community and all of you. Thank you for loving me.”

Cain Velasquez was arrested in early March on ten counts, including attempted murder, after a February 28 shooting where Velasquez pursued containing a man who had been arrested for allegedly committing child sexual abuse acts on one of Velasquez’ younger relatives at a daycare.

Velasquez allegedly rammed the vehicle and fired at it, missing the accused abuser but hitting his father-in-law, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries.

Velasquez was denied bail on March 7.

Velasquez’ last wrestling appearance was for Lucha Libre AAA at TripleMania Regia in December of 2021, where he teamed with Psycho Clown and Pagano to defeat LA Park, Rey Escorpion, and Black Taurus. It was expected he would be making several other appearances for the promotion prior to his arrest.

