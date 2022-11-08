Cain Velasquez Granted Bail In Attempted Murder Case

After being jailed for almost eight months, former UFC Heavyweight Champion and pro wrestling star Cain Velasquez was granted $1 million bail by a Santa Clara County judge on November 8, according to MMAJunkie. Previously, Velasquez was denied bail on March 7 and on May 16.

Velasquez's bail comes with a few conditions including home detention with GPS monitoring, traumatic brain injury/CTE outpatient treatment through Windwills Wellness Ranch, and to stay a minimum of 300 yards from Harry Goularte, Patricia Goularte, and Paul Bender.

Judge Arthur Bocanegra made his decision during the second day of Velasquez's pre-trial hearing. MMAJunkie reported that Judge Bocanegra indicated that he understood the danger Velasquez showed, but he viewed it as an isolated incident. The other factors of the ruling included how Velasquez has no previous criminal history and he's a low flight risk. It was also noted in the report that UFC middleweight Abubakar Nurmagomedov, UFC featherweight Gabriel Benitez, and former Bellator bantamweight Shawn Bunch were in the courtroom to show their support for Velasquez

Velasquez faces several charges, including attempted murder for allegedly shooting at a car carrying Harry Goularte, his mother, Patricia, and stepfather, Paul Bender. Bender was allegedly shot in the arm. Goularte was accused of molesting Velasquez's 4-year-old son.

After retiring from MMA, Velasquez went into pro wrestling. He was under a WWE contract from October 2019 until April 2020. His last wrestling appearance was for Lucha Libre AAA at TripleMania Regia in December 2021, where he teamed with Psycho Clown and Pagano to defeat L.A. Park, Rey Escorpion, and Black Taurus.