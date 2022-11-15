Penta El Zero M And Other Big Stars Set For AAA's United States Return

It's been a month and a half now since AAA put tickets on sale for a show in Tempe, Arizona on December 3, a show they hadn't announced publicly at the time, and since then, had kept the card secret, despite ticket sales going slow. The only sure thing about the show was the US in ring debut of AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo. That, is until today.

In a tweet early Tuesday afternoon, AAA finally unveiled the full card for the Tempe show, consisting of five matches. And for those wondering what Vikingo's first match on US soil will be, it'll be a triple threat match, with the AAA Mega Champion taking on Black Taurus and Daga, in what appears to be a non-title match. Best known for his tenure in Lucha Underground and Impact, this will be Daga's first AAA appearance in two years.

Vikingo's match will not headline the show however, with that honor instead going to AEW star and TripleMania XXX: Mexico City headliner Penta El Zero M. The Death Triangle member will team with Pagano and Blue Demon Jr. to take on Flip Gordon, Gringo Loco, and Sam Adonis in trios action. Demon Jr. and his namesake have been at the center of AAA news lately, as AAA's press release for the event in September revealed the show would feature a tribute to the legendary Blue Demon, Demon Jr.'s adopted father.

The rest of the card features the Nuevo Generacion Dinamitas taking on Dave the Clown, Komander, and Mr. Iguana in trios action, Lady Shani and the second Sexy Star battling Chik Tormenta and Maravilla in an all luchadoras tag match, and Willie Mack and Mascarita Dorada, aka former WWE star Torito, facing Demus and Latigo.