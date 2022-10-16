Penta El Zero M Unmasks Villano IV In Emotional TripleMania Main Event

While most styles of wrestling favor championship accomplishments over everything else, in lucha libre, there is nothing bigger than winning the mask of a heated rival. And while Penta El Zero M has won titles in almost every promotion he's worked for, including AAA, Lucha Underground, Impact Wrestling, MLW, and now AEW, he was still missing that big mask vs. mask victory. Until tonight.

TripleMania XXX: Mexico City, and the Ruleta de la Muerte tournament, concluded with Penta battling Villano IV with their masks on the line. And after a bloody, emotional, violent struggle, Penta ultimately secured the victory, and Villano IV's mask, after pinning the lucha libre legend following Penta's third arm breaker of the night.

In an emotional post-match scene, Penta, Villano, fans, and friends and family of the luchadores were visibly in tears, with the former WCW star and Penta burying the hatchet and embracing. Keeping with the tradition of revealing their identity when a luchador loses their mask, Villano IV is unmasked as Tomas Diaz Mendoza, a 57-years-old luchador and 43-year pro. Penta celebrated afterward with brother, Rey Fenix, friends Taya Valkyrie and Arez, and several others.

Tonight's TripleMania event was only the third time Penta had put his mask on the line. He had previously wrestled Sami Callihan in a mask vs. hair match for Impact Wrestling and had participated in a four-way cage match at TripleMania XXVI with Psycho Clown, LA Park, and El Hijo del Fantasma, though Penta saved his mask by escaping the cage early in the proceedings.

Penta will turn his attention back to AEW this Tuesday for "AEW Dynamite." There he, Fenix, and Pac will defend their AEW World Trios Championships, taking on Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, and new AEW All-Atlantic Champion, Orange Cassidy.