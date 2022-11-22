Judge Grants Cain Velasquez's Request To Wrestle At AAA Show
It has been a year full of surreal wrestling stories, including Cody Rhodes' return to WWE; whatever happened between Sasha Banks, Naomi, and WWE; Vince McMahon's retirement; and the post-AEW All Out incident. Now, there's a story involving Cain Velasquez and Mexico's AAA promotion that could trump all of the above.
It was reported yesterday that UFC fighter and AAA luchador Velasquez was seeking to work AAA's upcoming show in Tempe, Ariz., despite being out on bail on an attempted murder charge. According to MMA Junkie's Nolan King, who attended today's hearing on the matter, Velasquez has succeeded.
"Cain Velasquez will be allowed to wrestle at Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide on Dec. 3 in Arizona, a judge just ruled," King tweeted. "He will have his GPS monitor removed, but will have to take a law enforcement officer with him."
Velasquez and his legal team filed a motion yesterday seeking to allow Velasquez to work the upcoming AAA event, which will be held on the campus of Arizona State, Velasquez's alma mater.
Who Will Cain Velasquez Face At AAA's Arizona Show?
In a later report, King confirmed that Velasquez will have to pay the cost required for the law enforcement officer accompanying him. Velasquez will be allowed to head to Arizona on December 1 and must return by December 4.
Velasquez was hit with 10 charges including attempted murder after he allegedly opened fire on two men in February after a car chase. Velasquez was reportedly targeting a man who had allegedly abused Velasquez's son. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion has since filed a lawsuit against the man. Velasquez had been in jail for most of the year on the charges before being granted bail on November 8.
AAA has made no announcement regarding Velasquez appearing on the Tempe show at this time. The show, which has five matches announced, is scheduled to include AEW (and Monday Night Football) star Penta El Zero M, and AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo, who will make his U.S. debut on the show.