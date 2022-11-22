Judge Grants Cain Velasquez's Request To Wrestle At AAA Show

It has been a year full of surreal wrestling stories, including Cody Rhodes' return to WWE; whatever happened between Sasha Banks, Naomi, and WWE; Vince McMahon's retirement; and the post-AEW All Out incident. Now, there's a story involving Cain Velasquez and Mexico's AAA promotion that could trump all of the above.

It was reported yesterday that UFC fighter and AAA luchador Velasquez was seeking to work AAA's upcoming show in Tempe, Ariz., despite being out on bail on an attempted murder charge. According to MMA Junkie's Nolan King, who attended today's hearing on the matter, Velasquez has succeeded.

"Cain Velasquez will be allowed to wrestle at Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide on Dec. 3 in Arizona, a judge just ruled," King tweeted. "He will have his GPS monitor removed, but will have to take a law enforcement officer with him."

Velasquez and his legal team filed a motion yesterday seeking to allow Velasquez to work the upcoming AAA event, which will be held on the campus of Arizona State, Velasquez's alma mater.