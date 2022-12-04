Dan Severn Addresses Possible WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Dan "The Beast" Severn did not mince words when it came to his place in the WWE Hall of Fame.

In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, the ex-UFC star-turned-professional wrestler opened up about his career and whether he believes his tenure has earned him a spot in the WWE's Hall of Fame. Hausman asked the question and Severn gave a two-part response: "First off," he said, "based on some of the people that are in there, should I be in there? Oh hell yes."

However, Severn then said he doesn't necessarily believe WWE utilized him. "Now, did they use me correctly? No," Severn said. "In the beginning they did. But I think they realized, 'We have no control mechanisms over this guy. If we put a strap on him, who's to say he's [not] going to go over to the NWA and lose the strap there?' ... Because again, I'm not working exclusively for the NWA, I'm working for someone else. But at the same token, did they ever converse with me? No. 'Cause as I stated with you before, I still work matches now."

Severn was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2005 after a decorated fighting career in which he became the first person ever to win a UFC belt and also still stands as the only man to become a triple crown champion with the mixed-martial arts promotion.

At the same time his UFC career took off in the 1990s, Severn began wrestling for the NWA and went on to win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship twice throughout his career. He was inducted into the NWA Hall of Fame in 2010. However, Severn's career in WWF never produced a championship.