GCW One Afternoon Only 2022 Live Coverage (12/4): Los Mazisos & Jimmy Lloyd Vs. The Rejects & Mad Man Pondo

Game Changer Wrestling presents One Afternoon Only 2022 at The Arena in Jeffersonville, Indianapolis. Last night at GCW Wasted Time in Sauget, Illinois, Nick Gage successfully defended the GCW World Championship against Cole Radrick. In a bid to quickly put that defeat behind him, Radrick will return to action tonight in a match against Effy. Meanwhile, Tony Deppen will prepare for his huge GCW World Championship match against Gage on December 16 by stepping into the ring with Billie Stark. Furthermore, an intriguing six-man tag team match will take place as GCW World Tag Team Champions Los Mazisos team with Jimmy Lloyd against The Rejects and Mad Man Pondo.

Announced card prior to the show

* Los Mazisos (Miedo Extremo and Ciclope) and Jimmy Lloyd vs. The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch and Reed Bentley) and Mad Man Pondo in a six-man tag team match

* Cole Radrick vs. Effy

* Starboy Charlie vs. Nick Wayne

* Billie Stark vs. Tony Deppen

* Jordan Oliver vs. 1 Called Manders

* Jack Cartwheel vs. Shane Mercer

* Axton Ray vs. AJ Gray

* Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice), Allie Katch, and Sawyer Wreck vs. Infrabang in a six-person tag team match

Our live coverage will begin at 5pm EST.