Tony Schiavone Reveals His Favorite Match

AEW announcer and interviewer Tony Schiavone recently shared about his favorite wrestling match on his AdFreeShow podcast, "On-Demand."

"My favorite match attending was at the Greensboro Coliseum in 1978, when Ric Flair and Greg Valentine faced the Andersons [Gene Anderson & Ole Anderson] for the World Tag Team Championship and defeating them that day to become World Tag Team Champions," said Schiavone. "It was one of those matches that I will never forget. It start out, everyone had a lot of excitement. Back then, everything was kayfabe. We just were all swept up into it. As the match kept building, the fan excitement got more and more.

"I remember one of my friends, Tommy, turned to me, a guy who I used to hang out with all the time, turned to me and said, 'This is the greatest godd—n match I've ever seen,' and I said, 'Hell yeah, and we are going drink beer on the way home.' Just a bunch of rednecks going to a wrestling match. That just stuck with me forever as one of my favorite matches."

For those who were wondering, Flair and Valentine held the NWA World Tag Team titles for over 150 days until they were forced to vacate the titles. The champions after them ended up being Paul Jones and Ricky Steamboat. Five years after the Flair and Valentine match, in 1983, Schiavone started his broadcast career with Jim Crockett Promotions.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The On-Demand Podcast" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.