WWE Superstar Pays Tribute To Brodie Lee At WWE Live Event

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins paid tribute to the late Brodie Lee (Jon Huber, FKA Luke Harper in WWE) on December 3 at a WWE Live Event in Rochester, New York.

Wrestling Inc.'s Ella Jay shared a video of Rollins' tribute via Twitter. The video is available watch at this link here. Rochester is the hometown of Lee.

"He passed away a couple of years ago around this time," Rollins said. "This is really the first time I've been here with a microphone in my hand in this city to tell him how much I miss him and how much I love him. I just wanted to say that tonight was for him, every time we are in Rochester, in my heart, that means we're here for him. It's Saturday, and you know what that means, so do your da-n thing and sing my song."

Lee's time with WWE was from 2012 to 2019. He was part of the Wyatt Family stable, which the stable feuded with Rollins' former stable, The Shield in 2014. The two stables eventually clashed at Elimination Chamber 2014. The Wyatt Family ended up winning the Six-man tag team match.

Lee passed away at the age of 41 on December 26th, 2020 from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Before his passing, he was part of AEW and was the leader of the Dark Order stable. Lee was known as "The Exalted One." During his time with the company, he was the second person to hold the AEW TNT Championship.