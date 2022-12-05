Jon Moxley And Renee Paquette Rule The Cincinatti Bengals' Jungle

It officially became December a few days ago, which means there's only one month remaining in the NFL season. As such, everything takes on greater importance, from simple second down plays to the games themselves. This is especially true for the defending AFC Champions, the Cincinnati Bengals, who currently find themselves in a battle both for the AFC North division, and homefield advantage in the playoffs. Fortunately, they had the perfect pro wrestling power couple to help give them motivation this past weekend.

Over the weekend in Cincinnati, AEW's Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette led Bengals fans in the team's trademark "Who Dey?!" chant, prior to the Bengals game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The footage, which featured the couple coming out to Moxley's entrance music, "Wild Thing", as well as Moxley, cutting a brief promo on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was posted on Twitter by a fan, which was later seen by Paquette. "YOU GUYS!!!!" Paquette tweeted. "Bengals, thanks for having us! Let's crush the Chiefs!"

Moxley, who was born and raised in Cincinnati, is a longtime Bengals fan, while Paquette became involved with the franchise in October after the team announced she would be hosting a new series called "Renee All Dey." The Bengals would also post a photo on Twitter, just prior to Moxley and Paquette's appearance, of the couple hanging out with fellow Bengals fans. In the end, it appears the presence of Moxley and Paquette proved to be a big help, as the Bengals ultimately prevailed over the Chiefs 27-24, largely thanks to a strong performance by Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. The win moves the team to an 8-4 record, tying them for first place with the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North.