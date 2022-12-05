ROH Final Battle Viewing Information And Advertised Card

We now know the details surrounding ROH's Final Battle later this month, including the pay-per-view's start time, cost, and the latest match card.

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports released viewing information on Monday for ROH's final pay-per-view event of the year, noting that Saturday's event will begin streaming via Bleacher Report at 4 p.m. ET. The event will cost viewers $39.99, according to the Warner Bros. news release.

Tickets for the live event, which takes place at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, are still available starting at $25 plus fees.

In its news release, Warner Bros. called ROH "a proving ground for some of wrestling's biggest stars," and promoted the main event title match between ROH World Champion Chris Jericho and his challenger, Claudio Castagnoli. Other matches for Saturday's pay-per-view include a title match between ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe and Juice Robinson, Athena challenging ROH Women's World Champion Mercedes Martinez for her title, and a match for the ROH Pure Championship between champion Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta.

"Additional matches will be announced in lead-up to Saturday," the news release said. "The free 'Zero Hour' show will begin at 3 p.m. ET on [Bleacher Report] and YouTube leading into [Final Battle] at 4 p.m. ET."

AEW owner Tony Khan announced that he agreed to buy ROH in March earlier this year. The promotion's first pay-per-view event under its new AEW ownership took place in April with Supercard of Honor XV. Another – Death Before Dishonor – was held in July.