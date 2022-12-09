Rey Mysterio Is This WWE Star's Favorite Person To Wrestle

Rey Mysterio has been active in professional wrestling for over 30 years. Throughout those decades, Mysterio has found himself overcoming the odds over and over again and even won three world titles in WWE since his debut in 2002. Mysterio has won the World Heavyweight Championship on two occasions and the WWE Championship once, and is a surefire future Hall of Famer. He's also a performer that just about everyone seems to get along with backstage. While on "The Dad Edge Podcast," host Titus O'Neil revealed why Mysterio is his favorite opponent he's faced inside the ring.

"It was like, my first, one of my first few televised matches ever," O'Neil said. "It was so just so fun. He's so, so, he's so good at what he does and you know, he's smaller, so it's like, you can do a whole lot of stuff with him and a lot of cool stuff with him throwing him around ... He's just a phenomenal human being and wants the best for this business ... He's just a really great family man and great father."

O'Neil and Mysterio met for the first time in the ring less than a year after O'Neil's "WWE SmackDown" debut, as he and Prime Time Players partner Darren Young took on Mysterio and Sin Cara. Mysterio and Cara walked away with the victory, as they also did less than a month later at Hell in a Cell 2012. Mysterio and O'Neil would only meet one time in singles action to this day, with Mysterio defeating O'Neil in less than three minutes on an episode of "SmackDown" in 2012. Although O'Neil has not officially retired, he has not competed inside a WWE ring since suffering a defeat to Bobby Lashley in a United States Championship match on the November 9, 2020 edition of "WWE Raw."