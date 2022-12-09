Former WWE Star Says There Was Talk Of Stable With Shinsuke Nakamura And Cesaro

Sometimes, not everything goes to plan. When it comes to the world of professional wrestling, things can change in an instant. Careers can ebb and flow, and they can come to an abrupt halt. And if a potential stable with the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro isn't enough to turn things around, then it probably was never in the cards to begin with. Of course, timing plays a big factor as well.

That's where Mojo Rawley comes in. Now, a lot of this can be used to describe his time with WWE in general. While he did win the Andre the Giant Memorial Trophy in 2017, he was ultimately relegated to the WWE 24/7 Championship picture for the latter portion of his career. Despite winning it seven times, there's usually no coming back from that. While the 24/7 title is no longer active, at its peak it was nothing more than a comedy belt. As for a stable with Nakamura and Cesaro, however, that could've been far from comedic. So, how come it never came to be?

"They were talking about me, Cesaro, and Shinsuke doing a new League of Nations thing," Rawley said on "10 Count with Steve Fall," "with me playing on the Arab background." Rawley, whose real name is Dean Muhtadi, is the son of a Palestinian father and half-Syrian mother. Unfortunately, this idea came to a halt before it could even get started due to real-life circumstances. "I believe that ran right into when I got COVID really bad and had to stop wrestling," Rawley added.

Of his bout with COVID in 2020, he's said in the past that "I almost died." While he's yet to wrestle since his WWE release, Rawley has stayed busy — appearing in the film "Snake Eyes" in 2021 and working for TMZ Sports.