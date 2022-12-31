Examining The Heartbreaking Story Of Lex Luger And Miss Elizabeth

Miss Elizabeth was one of professional wrestling's most recognizable managers and on-screen personalities in the mid-80s through the 90s. For a woman who contributed so much to the world of sports entertainment, she suffered an unfortunate end when she passed away in May 2003 at only 42 years of age. Along with the impressive legacy she left as a manager to stars like "Macho Man" Randy Savage and Lex Luger, there is also a history of tumultuous relationships, domestic violence, and drug and alcohol abuse that ultimately led to her untimely passing.

Miss Elizabeth, real name Elizabeth Hulette, first debuted in the industry as a television announcer for International Championship Wrestling, There, she would meet her first husband, the late, great WWE Hall of Famer "Macho Man" Randy Savage. They would marry in December 1984, about six months before Macho Man was set to make his WWE debut. The storyline upon arriving in WWE was that all of the managers were competing to work with Savage, but he already had Miss Elizabeth in mind for the gig and introduced her to WWE audiences on August 24, 1985.

She would remain intertwined in storylines with Savage throughout her run in WWE, including his Intercontinental title reign, WWE title reigns, alliance-turned-rivalry with Hulk Hogan, as well as the Savage and Miss Elizabeth breakup and subsequent reunion. In August 1992, the couple divorced, but they would still cross each other in storylines while working for their new employer, WCW.