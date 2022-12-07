With The Help Of Paul Heyman, This ECW Wrestler Helped Popularize The Chokeslam

The chokeslam is a move that has been a staple in modern pro wrestling, used mostly by large wrestlers as a signature or finisher move due to their height and strength. Stars like Big Show, The Undertaker, Kane, and The Great Khali are perfect examples of wrestlers who utilized the move.

But when did the chokeslam make its first pro wrestling debut? The introduction of the move is a little unclear, but we can map out its earliest in-ring use in All Japan Pro Wrestling. One of the legendary "Four Pillars of Heaven," Akira Taue, had used the chokeslam, which he called "nodowa otoshi." Taue utilized the chokeslam numerous times in multiple variations since 1992, and would chokeslam people from a belly-to-back suplex, vertical suplex, and hip toss.

The chokeslam had been around long before ECW, but Paul Heyman and wrestler 911, real name Alfred Poling, helped make it popular in the U.S. Tommy Dreamer went as far as to say that Heyman invented the move. "He visualized it and gave it to a wrestler named 911," Dreamer said.

It would be the first time it was referred to as the chokeslam and 911's variation of the move set the standard for chokeslams moving forward. He had the opponent's arm over their shoulder so they could push off to create the height and hang time that made the slam look imposing.