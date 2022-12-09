Kevin Nash Says WWE HOF Inductee Got High Before Speech

As a successful WWE Hall of Famer, Kevin Nash has not been one to be shy about his liking of cannabis — in fact, Nash recently named his own personal strain after his Jackknife Powerbomb finishing move. However, he is not the only WWE legend in history to enjoy the drug, as on his "Kliq This" podcast, Nash revealed which fellow WWE HOFer got high right before his speech.

"[Larry] Zbyszko had gotten stoned before, yeah, Larry had gotten stoned before he went out there and did the Hall of Fame," Nash said. "Of course, you would think in your mind, 'I'll get stoned and I'll be really entertaining.'" Zbyszko was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015 alongside high-profile names such as Randy Savage, Rikishi, and Nash. Throughout his career, Zbyszko worked in many different areas of the business, including an iconic feud against former mentor Bruno Sammartino, who Zbyszko turned on in 1979. Zbyszko's only bit of championship success in WWE came in a singular reign with the WWE Tag Team Championship, as he found most of his title accolades outside of the company. The AWA World Heavyweight Championship was the most prestigious title Zbyszko won in his career, however, "The Living Legend" also won gold in the NWA and WCW.

The NWO is a faction that Zbyszko has since taken credit for helping to begin, as he claims that he came up with the NWO name. The faction included several different stars including co-inductee Nash. The NWO would eventually make their way into the HOF as a faction during WrestleMania 37 weekend in 2021.

