Tony Khan Responds To Criticism There's 'Too Much ROH' On AEW TV

Tony Khan is pushing back on some criticism he's seen surrounding AEW's weekly booking. On the latest episode of the "Battleground Podcast," the AEW owner opened up about chatter he said he's seen online about there being "too much" ROH featured on AEW television.

"One thing I've tried to do — I think we only have three hours of AEW TV a week — so I've tried to limit the Ring of Honor focus on 'Dynamite' to the Ring of Jericho," Khan said. "I saw somebody saying they thought there was too much Ring of Honor on 'Dynamite' and I thought that was amusing, because there's almost no Ring of Honor on 'Dynamite' in recent weeks except Chris Jericho and frankly Chris Jericho should be on any wrestling show in the world he wants to be on." Khan announced that he purchased ROH in March of this year and soon began folding the brand into AEW television, with wrestlers and titles from the promotion being featured in matches on AEW's "Dynamite" and "Rampage" programs. AEW has also helped push ROH pay-per-views through promotions on its weekly shows, as well as having AEW wrestlers compete at ROH events — such as the upcoming Final Battle pay-per-view event this Saturday. Nearly every match on the card features an AEW performer without ties to the pre-Khan version of ROH.

The AEW boss said that in recent weeks he's instead tried to keep ROH mostly confined to "Rampage." "On 'Rampage,' we have had a variety of [ROH wrestlers] and it's new wrestlers [for AEW fans] and I think that's going to be good for our business, because these pay-per-view shows Ring of Honor has done have been really successful for us," he said. "We've made good money and the grosses of those shows have been in line for what I paid for the entire business, so I would say it's been a very successful relaunch."

