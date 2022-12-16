AEW Owner Shahid Khan Only Earned $1.20 An Hour For His First American Job

Shahid Khan, co-owner of All Elite Wrestling alongside his son Tony, is the epitome of "The American Dream" – an ethos for the United States coined by James Truslow Adams in 1931. The belief that life in America is "better and richer and fuller for everyone, with opportunity for each according to ability or achievement" perfectly describes Shahid's journey from humble beginnings to the billionaire he is today. Born in Lahore, Pakistan, Shahid's family was comfortable living middle-class, but the now-billionaire mogul foresaw a greater destiny for himself. In 1967, at the age of sixteen, Shahid left home to begin school at America's University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign. Money was so tight during the transition that he could only afford a $2 bed at the YMCA while he waited for the dorm rooms to open for the semester.

Shahid didn't allow school to slow down his extracurricular goals – he got his first job as a dishwasher shortly after the first semester started. Shahid, who was ranked 94th in Forbes' 2021 list of the 400 richest Americans, began his first job only making $1.20 an hour. If we adjust for inflation, $1.20 in the year 1967equatesto around $10.17 in 2022 – an hourly rate that would be difficult to live off in modern society. Working 40 hours a week would earn Shahid $48 before taxes, or a $576 annual salary, while by today's standards, he would be making $406.80 a week before taxes, or a $21,135 annual salary.