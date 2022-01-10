Since making his in-ring debut this past December, Hook has become one of AEW’s most popular talents. The 22-year-old son of Taz has impressed in his early bouts with his mat wrestling and innovative suplexes.

Speaking with Barstool Rasslin’, AEW President Tony Khan praised Hook’s contributions to All Elite Wrestling so far.

“What a well-trained, professional wrestler. Taz has done an amazing job on him and he’s had great training,” Khan said. “He’s at the Nightmare Factory. QT and Cody, when they were training together, have done really well on him. Since they split, Taz has taken over and taken over all of his training since that. Taz has done a phenomenal job, adding a mean streak to him. A few other professional wrestlers in the North East area have contributed.

“I really enjoyed working with Hook. He’s a tremendous professional, he doesn’t really talk to many people. I’m one of the very few people who’s heard him talk, so he doesn’t say much. What a wonderful person he is. Taz has really done something amazing.”

Tony’s father, Shahid Khan, is also a big proponent of Hook. Tony detailed that his dad was specifically impressed with Hook’s father, Taz, when he saw him wrestle in ECW in the late 1990s.

“My dad marveled when he meet Hook because, you know, my dad took me to ECW when I was a kid, and when I was 13 years old, my dad was there in Philly with me,” Khan said. “And my dad saw Taz. I was wearing a big orange Taz shirt the whole weekend. Well, not the whole weekend. I had a Darth Vader shirt on Friday, but the Saturday, I had an orange Taz shirt. I gotta tell you, my dad was so impressed [with Taz]. He said to Hook, ‘You know, your dad’s a tough guy. Like, I was in this place and that place was no joke. And he was like, the king of that place.’ And like, both Taz and Hook were so proud.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Barstool Rasslin’ with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]