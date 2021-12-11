Hook has officially signed with AEW and is being praised by wrestlers and fans for his in-ring debut.

Friday’s taped AEW Rampage on TNT saw Hook defeat Fuego Del Sol in his first pro wrestling match. He won the match via submission, using the Tazmission move made famous by his father, ECW Original Taz.

Taz re-tweeted a clip of Hook’s debut and wrote, “Sooooo proud.”

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan made several tweets about Hook’s debut on Friday night. His first post congratulated Hook and Taz on the debut.

“What a debut match in @AEW for HOOK tonight on #AEWRampage! Congratulations to @730hook + @OfficialTAZ!,” Khan wrote.

Khan then made it official and announced Hook’s AEW signing, welcoming him to the company with the signature AEW graphic.

“It’s official! Welcome to the team, @730hook and congratulations on your tremendous debut win tonight on #AEWRampage,” Khan wrote.

Khan made another tweet on Hook after Rampage went off the air, using the popular “Send Hook” line that is already being used by just about everyone that is commenting.

“SEND HOOK… TO THE MOON BECAUSE HE WAS OUT OF THIS WORLD TONIGHT! #AEWRampage,” Khan wrote.

Several AEW wrestlers have also praised Hook or reacted to his in-ring debut.

CM Punk posted a GIF of a penguin scurrying away with a briefcase and top hat, and joked, “Me leaving earth once @730hook debuts. #SendHook @aew @AEWonTNT #rampage”

MJF gave a nod to Hook by simply posting a hook emoji. You can see other comments below from names like Alex Reynolds, Diamante, Shawn Spears, Lio Rush, Anthony Ogogo and Hook’s Team Taz stablemate, Powerhouse Hobbs.

In a bit of trivia, one fan pointed out how Hook debuted on, almost to the day, of the 30th anniversary of the release of Steven Spielberg’s “Hook” movie that starred Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams, and Julia Roberts, among others. That movie was released on December 11, 1991, and Hook made his debut during the December 10, 2021 edition of AEW Rampage.

The 22 year old Hook made his AEW debut with his father back in November 2020, and now all signs point to a bright future with the company. Khan called the licensing of Hook’s theme song “an investment in the presentation of a very important young wrestler.” You can click here for details on AEW licensing Action Bronson’s “The Chairman’s Intent” single for Hook’s entrance, plus comments from Hook, Bronson and Khan, or you can click here for Khan’s comments on why they held off on Hook’s debut, and more.

Stay tuned for more on Hook in AEW. You can see related posts from wrestlers and Khan below, along with video and more from Hook’s debut on Rampage:

How about this? Tonight HOOK made his @aew debut on the 30th anniversary of the release of the movie HOOK.🙌 #AEWRampage @Hook0o pic.twitter.com/F2AYyS9k8L — Dan Vollmayer (@VollmayerOnFire) December 11, 2021

It’s official! Welcome to the team, @730hook and congratulations on your tremendous debut win tonight on #AEWRampage! pic.twitter.com/63iQo2JSRK — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 11, 2021

SEND HOOK… TO THE MOON BECAUSE HE WAS OUT OF THIS WORLD TONIGHT! #AEWRampage — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 11, 2021

🪝 — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) December 11, 2021

Hook flattens @FuegoDelSol with a lariat, and no one is more excited than @OfficialTAZ. Watch the debut of @730hook NOW on #AEWRampage on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/vRUhXfwXHe — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 11, 2021

All that and a bag of chips…Watch the debut of @730hook NOW on #AEWRampage on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/2g6X3556F4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 11, 2021