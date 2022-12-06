AEW Star Completes 'Mission' To Japan

AEW star, and Kenny Omega's right-hand man, Michael Nakazawa shared on Tuesday that he had finished his "mission" and would be leaving Japan.

"I will leave Japan in 12 hours. The mission I came to Japan for has been all completed. Let's wait to see what happens," Nakazawa tweeted.

His tweet has people wondering if he's hinting at something that might include Omega's old friend Kota Ibushi.

Ibushi's New Japan Pro-Wrestling contract runs through the end of January, and he's probably not going to be re-signing with the company due to past issues with NJPW officials and how they handled his shoulder injury. During the past year, Ibushi called out the company in a series of tweets and threatened to expose the "cheaters-gun and sexually harassing bosses."

Ibushi hasn't wrestled in over a year due to his shoulder injury, but in the latest update about his in-ring status, he's reportedly begun light training in preparation for an in-ring return,

Omega and Ibushi tagged together for several years as the Golden Lovers in both NJPW and DDT Pro Wrestling. While as a tag team, they held the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles, the KO-D Tag Team Titles, and the KO-D Six Man Tag Team Titles. The last time that the two tagged together, Omega and Ibushi defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi and Will Ospreay on an NJPW Road To Tokyo Dome card in 2018.

Omega and The Young Bucks are currently embroiled in a feud with the current AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix). They are battling it out in a best-of-seven series for the titles.