Ronda Rousey Comments On Potential WWE Tag Title Run

Ronda Rousey is a former "Raw" Women's Champion and currently a two-time "SmackDown" Women's Champion after making her WWE in-ring debut in 2018. As of late, "the baddest woman on the planet" has joined forces with real-life friend Shayna Baszler to dominate the women's division on Friday nights. The recent pairing has naturally led to fans wondering if the duo will be targeting the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in the near future.

During a recent live stream on her YouTube channel, a fan directly asked Rousey if winning tag gold alongside Baszler was on her bucket list. "Yes," Rousey responded. "I'm happy just to have a tag title. I don't need a singles title. A tag run would be fun. I mean, both is cool. I've been doing singles for so long, I'm ready to change it up. That's another thing, too, people forget I only have a year-and-a-half of in-ring experience."

Despite debuting in 2018 at WrestleMania 34, Rousey only competed for a year until WrestleMania 35 before taking time off to start a family. Rousey and husband Travis Browne welcomed their first daughter in October 2021. Nearly three months after giving birth, Rousey made her surprise return to WWE during the women's Royal Rumble match in January. She entered the bout toward the end and eliminated four other women to be declared the winner. Rousey went on to challenge Charlotte Flair for the "SmackDown" women's title at WrestleMania 38, but came up short in their first encounter since Survivor Series 2018. Rousey later beat Flair at WrestleMania Backlash in an "I Quit" match.