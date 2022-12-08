Josh Alexander Addresses Comparisons To Kurt Angle

Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander keeps track of what social media denizens are saying about him, and in an appearance on the podcast "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" he shared that many people compare him to Kurt Angle. But some of the comparisons have little to do with their respective wrestling styles and more with how they crown their shaved skulls.

"I read it on social media all the time," said the Canadian wrestler. "Fans are like, 'Man, I love Josh Alexander but I can't get over that headgear – it just reminds me of Angle with the wig."

Alexander referenced the too-conspicuous wig that Angle wore after losing a Hair vs. Hair match against Edge in 2020. And while there is an obvious difference between Alexander's protective gear – which he wears due to an ear injury – and Angle's comic hairpiece, Alexander is constantly baffled by the comparisons.

"It's just so goofy," he continued. "I read it and I go, 'If that's really a thing that you can't see past, I can't please everybody, you know what I'm saying?'"

However, Alexander acknowledged that other wrestling observers, including some who worked with Angle during his halcyon days, have pointed out how Alexander's performance style recalls Angle – who was also an Impact World Champion.

"It's insanely humbling," he said. "To me, you're talking about one of the greatest of all time ... I'm walking in those footsteps – he blazed the path, and hopefully I can go a little bit further than him and continue my career on and do some other cool things."

Alexander is scheduled to go back into the Impact ring on January 13, 2023, to defend his title against Bully Ray in the "Hard To Kill" pay-per-view event.