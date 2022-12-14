The Rock Gave The Miz This Acting Advice

The Miz has become a multi-faceted contributor to the entertainment industry, from his multiple runs on reality television, to becoming a successful WWE star, and his various roles in movies and television shows. In 2013, The Miz tackled his first major film role as Jake Carter in "The Marine 3: Homefront."

While speaking recently on "Off The Beat with Brian Baumgartner" podcast, the two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion said that he turned to seasoned veteran and former WWE Superstar, The Rock, for some guidance ahead of filming. "I'll never forget I actually called The Rock, I texted him and I said, 'Hey, man, I'm about to star in my first movie, getting ready to do my first scene. Is there any advice you can give me?'"

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson would then call The Miz, telling him that the best thing for him to do is be natural. Johnson explained to "The A-Lister" that though there were multiple cameras in play, he shouldn't look at the focus spot on the lens. "You can't look at the spot, and you have to be normal and natural when its action and you have to just make it feel [natural]," The Rock advised The Miz.

Following that advice from "The People's Champ" and the assistance of director Scott Wiper, The Miz strayed away from acting robotically. The Miz said that he was handed the role of Jake Carter in "The Marine 3," but his acting skills earned him subsequent roles in movies such as "Christmas Bounty" and the sequels of "The Marine" series.