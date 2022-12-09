Ricochet Reveals What Triple H Told Him Before And After His WWE SmackDown Main Event Match

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet recently reflected on conversations he had Paul "Triple H" Levesque before and after his recent "SmackDown" main event with Santos Escobar. Taking place on the December 2 episode of "SmackDown," Ricochet defeated Escobar in the finals of the "SmackDown" World Cup to earn a WWE Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther. During an appearance on Corey Graves' "After The Bell" podcast, he spoke about what Triple H told him prior to the big match.

"Triple H, he pulled me aside and he was like, 'Hey, this is me looking at a guy and talking to a guy who talks about how he wants the ball. How he constantly wants the spot. So, this is me giving that guy that spot to see if he can hold up his end of the deal,'" he revealed. "So, he goes, 'I know you can do it.' He goes, 'I'm sure everyone here knows you can do it, now go out there and show the world you can do it.'"

Ricochet also touched upon Levesque's reaction following the well-received bout with Escobar. "As soon as we got to the back, he was like, 'You did it,'" Ricochet recalled. "'That's what I wanted, that's what I want to see.' He was like, 'When we give you guys these opportunities, or when you earn these opportunities, or whatever happens when these opportunities are presented to somebody in any way again, like I just said, you have to be on your Aaron Judge, boom, you have to hit the home run.'"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves," with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.