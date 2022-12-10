Samoa Joe Names CM Punk And Others Worthy Of ROH HOF

ROH inducted the class of its inaugural Hall of Fame earlier this year. Samoa Joe, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Cary Silkin were among the names to be given the prestigious honor. However, while Joe believes that those people deserved their induction, he believes there are other talents who should join them down the line.

Speaking at the media scrum following ROH Final Battle, Samoa Joe revealed some of the wrestlers whom he feels are Hall of Fame-worthy.

"It's a long list. I mean, obviously, I think the Briscoes are up there. When you talk about stalwart guys who held down the fort and really represented ROH for a considerable amount of time, you gotta think about the Briscoes."

Joe also said that Homicide deserves a spot, describing him as an intricate part of the company "in the locker room and as a main event star in ROH." Afterward, he highlighted CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, AJ Styles, and Christopher Daniels as deserving, but he believes that "20 million people" from ROH's past deserve their due as well.

"These are not people that you don't know. I think everybody is well aware of who the Hall of Famers are in ROH because of the impact they've had on this industry — the long-lasting impact they've had on this industry."

Joe concluded by saying that it's impossible to narrow down the list to a few names as ROH has produced too many people who've made a name for themselves in the wrestling industry as a whole.