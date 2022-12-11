Update On Apollo Crews' WWE Future Following NXT Deadline

Apollo Crews was unsuccessful in his bid to defeat Bron Breakker for the "NXT" Championship at NXT Deadline. However, while the result suggests that he might return to the main roster in the near future, Shawn Michaels has revealed that there are still plans to use Crews as an "NXT" Superstar.

"I have no intention of letting him go anywhere," Michaels revealed during the NXT Deadline post-show press conference. "I don't make the main roster decisions, I can say that much. For now, we love him here in NXT. We have absolute plans for Apollo going forward. He fell short tonight from an NXT Championship situation, but we have more to come from him in NXT."

Moving forward, Michaels sees Crews as someone who can be a valuable asset to the "NXT" brand. The WWE Hall of Famer believes that the younger talent will benefit from working with the former WWE United States and Intercontinental Champion.

"Apollo brings us a great deal of experience, and that's something we try to hold onto here for as long as we possibly can. Obviously, being out there with Bron [Breakker] is beneficial to us in Bron's development. But we feel that Apollo has a lot more knowledge and experience to help a number of people here, so we'd love to continue to keep here for as long as we can."

Crews, meanwhile, recently told Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman that he has unfinished business in "NXT" while reflecting on his career. So, it's possible that the WWE Superstar will want to stick around until he's accomplished his goals.