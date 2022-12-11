Jay White Talks About Helping Former Impact Star Get NJPW Bookings

Jake Something had a three-year run in Impact Wrestling that ran from April 2019 until this past spring. He was once tag team partners with Cody Deaner before venturing out into singles competition in pursuit of the X Division Championship. Something was unable to capture any gold before he departed in March. Since then, he's continued to compete all over the independent scene and has picked up a few bookings with "NJPW Strong" in the United States with help from the reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

Jay White opened up about helping Something get the New Japan bookings during a recent interview with Fightful. "He's obviously a very smart man to be talking of myself in that light, but that's what happens, you know, as the father, as the daddy of New Japan Strong. I can pull some strings," White said. "You know what, Jake, I saw him at Impact. I actually mixed it up with him at Impact, I believe, at the beginning of this year when I first came back there. Obviously there's a lot there, so yeah, hell of an opportunity for him to come to New Japan Strong. But I saw it just as the same way as an opportunity for us to get him over and see how well he fits in. Hopefully, there will be more of that."

White and Something have only crossed paths during the one eight-man tag team match that took place in an Impact ring in January. White teamed with his fellow Bullet Club members Chris Bey, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa to score the victory over Something, Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, and Mike Bailey.