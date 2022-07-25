NJPW held its Strong: High Alert tapings on Sunday, July 24 in Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

During the event, Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) defeated Yuya Uemura and Christopher Daniels in the finals to become the inaugural Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions.

Also during the show, Fred Rosser retained the Strong Openweight Title against Fred Yehi, Dax Harwood defeated Rocky Romero, Eddie Kingston defeated Jake Something, and Kushida & Ren Narita defeated The Workhorsemen.

Below are the full results, courtesy of WrestleZone’s Colby Applegate:

* Jorel Nelson defeated Shane Haste with a handful of tights

* JR Kratos defeated Drew Adler

* John Skyler defeated Lucky Ali

* Dax Harwood defeated Rocky Romero with a Sharpshooter

* Hikuleo defeated Big Damo

* Kevin Knight & DKC defeated Heat Seekers

* QT Marshall defeated Parker Li. After the match, Shota Umino came out. A new match almost started, but QT ran away.

* TJP defeated Mascara Dorado after briefly unmasking Dorado

* STRONG Openweight Championship: Fred Rosser (c) defeated Fred Yehi. After the match, Rosser asked who his next challenger would be and TJP came down to set up a match for the NJPW STRONG taping in Los Angeles.

* Kushida & Ren Narita defeated The Workhorsemen

* Eddie Kingston defeated Jake Something

* STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship finals: Aussie Open defeated Christopher Daniels & Uemura to win the titles

* El Desperado defeated Blake Christian & Hiromu Takahashi

I was called yesterday to fill in for Clark Conners who suffered an injury. Show up, Main event spot. With the of the best Juniors in @njpwglobal and I just proved I can hang with both of them. Catch this episode of #NJPWstrong when it drops. Next week 1 on 1 vs Hiromu pic.twitter.com/M5Cgr4su1X — Blake Christian (@_BlakeChristian) July 25, 2022

Biggest ovation of the night so far!!! Carolina boy @DaxFTR at #njpwSTRONG #HighAlert He blew a kiss to Josie! pic.twitter.com/mC0adsbWmP — Cherry🍒Broken Dreams/Thee Redheaded Mama Claymore (@JustTtlyCherry) July 24, 2022

