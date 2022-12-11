Backstage Update On NXT Call Up Pitches

Fightful Select has released some backstage updates about recent pitches for several talent to be called up on the main roster.

According to the report, Fight Select spoke with several members of the WWE staff, who considered Cameron Grimes as a "natural fit" for the main roster. One WWE staff member noted to Fightful that, Grimes has "great familiarity with producer Shane Helms, who does work on both "Raw" and "SmackDown."

Von Wagner's name has also been reportedly mentioned as someone who has been pitched for a possible call up to the main roster soon. It's worth noting that last year, Wagner was briefly slated for a call up, but it obviously didn't happen. When he first signed with WWE, he wrestled in "NXT," under the ring name Cal Bloom. He was later repackaged with the ring name Von Wagner in September 2021.

Fightful was told by sources that there will be a more "slow and steady flow" of "NXT" talent being brought up to the main roster moving forward. Fans should also expect fewer years-long evaluation periods in "NXT."

"WWE Main Event" is said to not mean that there has been a pitch for a call up or any current plans for one. One "NXT" source indicated to Fightful that WWE higher-ups feel that "Main Event" and working dark matches on either "SmackDown" or "Raw" give them a more accurate reflection of how talent would connect with the main roster audience.

Several NXT talent have also told Fightful that they view being on "Main Event" as a reward. "WWE Main Event" has been around since October 2012 and currently airs every Thursday on Hulu.