Backstage News On Cameron Grimes' WWE Future

Cameron Grimes has been a staple on the "WWE NXT" since he made his debut for the company back in 2019, but his time on the brand could be coming to an end. According to Dave Meltzer on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," there has been talk about moving him to the main roster within WWE.

It is unknown whether the move will actually happen, or when it could take place, but it is something that is being considered by the company. Grimes has thrived during his time in "NXT," holding the Million Dollar Championship and the North American Championship at different points in his run.

Most recently Grimes has been involved in a storyline against Schism, with Joe Gacy having attempted to recruit him at points. However, that isn't something that he was interested in, with Grimes having attempted to get rid of the faction. Their storyline even saw Grimes make a brief backstage appearance on "WWE Raw" as he recruited The Good Brothers to be his tag team partners against Schism on the October 18 episode of "NXT."

Their issues were not resolved in that six-man tag team match though, and Grimes and Gacy are set to collide in singles action this week.

While WWE is potentially set to move Grimes to either "Raw" or "WWE SmackDown," he isn't the only name the company is focusing on. During "WWE Main Event" this week Wendy Chu defeated Tamina while Xyon Quinn beat Tozawa, and Meltzer believes that showcased that there is main roster interest in them as well.