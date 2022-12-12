Major Update On Jamie Noble's Final WWE Match

Certain WWE stars don't get the same recognition as legends like John Cena despite making significant, lasting impacts on the industry. Take Jamie Noble for example. Noble isn't the biggest or strongest guy, and he wasn't put in main event situations during his career, but whether it was getting over as a cruiserweight, creating memorable moments as a member of Seth Rollins' J&J Security, or working as a producer backstage, Noble excelled whenever called upon.

All signs point to Noble being a producer for years to come, but it was unclear when the final chapter of his in-ring career would be written until this past weekend. It was confirmed by WWE that Noble would be one of the participants in the main event of the "Sunday Stunner" live event in Charleston, West Virginia, and hang up his wrestling boots for good once it's over.

The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and The Usos faced the team of Butch, Ridge Holland, Braun Strowman, and the aforementioned hometown hero, Noble, in the main event. All eight men put on a memorable bout that ended when Noble hit his signature Tiger Bomb on Zayn for the pinfall.

Noble made his debut in 1995, after being trained by Dean Malenko and Bill Weaver, and wrestled in WCW. He worked his way up to WWE, first appearing on "WWE SmackDown" in June 2002 and instantly becoming a main fixture in the Cruiserweight Division. He held the company's Cruiserweight title for 140 days in his singular run with the belt, while later winning major championships like the ROH World title away from WWE. He competed much less frequently between June 2010 and June 2015, when he opted out of wrestling until his final match this weekend.