Sami Zayn Comments On Being Jamie Noble's Final In-Ring Opponent

WWE's live event in Charleston, West Virginia this past Sunday was a special one for those in attendance as they got the opportunity to watch Jamie Noble's last wrestling match. The former Cruiserweight Champion competed in the main event, alongside Braun Strowman and the Brawling Brutes against The Bloodline, sans Roman Reigns; and Noble's team was able to secure the victory.

Video was shared via Twitter of Noble making his entrance as his family cheered him on at ringside in what was clearly an emotional moment for everyone involved. While Noble may not have been a main event star in WWE, he did have a decorated career in WWE, and ROH in particular, and has been well-respected in the industry over the years. That was clear by how much it meant to Sami Zayn that he was involved.

With his family in the front row, @WWENoble makes his entrance for one last match! #WWECharleston pic.twitter.com/XBSltJcsPu — WWE (@WWE) December 12, 2022

The "Honorary Uce" was feeling particularly Ucey after the match as he tweeted: "An emotional night. I'm humbled & honored to have had the privilege of sharing the ring with Jamie Noble tonight in his final match. Very few actually know how much Jamie has contributed to this industry. One of the great minds for the business & an unsung hero at @WWE. Grateful."

The match was Noble's first since 2015 when he defeated Seth Rollins on an episode of "WWE Raw" with Joey Mercury by his side during their J&J Security days, and it marked the first time he'd ever shared the ring with Zayn. Noble initially retired back in 2009 back in 2009 due to persistent neck and back issues, but he did compete occasionally during his time in The Authority. Sunday's match is expected to be a one-off moment, and Noble will now resume his work full-time behind the scenes as a producer.