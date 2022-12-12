Floyd Mayweather Sr. Gets Involved In Tessa Blanchard Match

This past weekend, former Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard battled Miranda Alize for the Ultimate Women of Wrestling promotion in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, during the match, a guest who was only supposed to attend the event jumped up on the ring apron and began to coach Blanchard. That special guest was none other than Floyd Mayweather Sr.

In a video posted by the UWW promotion on YouTube, Mayweather Sr. was shown at ringside as Blanchard appeared to be in control of her match against Alize. The description of the video notes that following the match, the father of undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. attempted to recruit Blanchard to train at the Mayweather Gym in Las Vegas. It was later confirmed that Mayweather Sr. was in attendance because The Mayweather Boxing Channel sponsored the show.

Additionally, it was revealed that former WCW star Kevin Sullivan also attended the show, and he described Blanchard's match with Alize as "the best women's match he had ever seen." UWW disclosed that Blanchard and Alize would be back to perform for the promotion again in the future.

Blanchard's appearance for UWW comes after a difficult couple of years for the former Impact Knockouts Champion. In 2020, the 27-year-old was accused of bullying and racism. Blanchard ultimately denied the allegations, but her bookings within the industry began to dry up after having her contracted terminated by Impact Wrestling. A year later, it emerged that the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard would be rejoining the Women of Wrestling roster; Blanchard later fell out with WOW and exited before the promotion's re-launch.