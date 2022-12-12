Kevin Nash Reveals He Once Found Out About WWE Release On-Line

Kevin Nash has recalled the time he found out about his WWE release online. Nash is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, but he hasn't always been in the good graces of the company. Nash has made it clear that he felt he was made to look bad on WWE TV a few times due to leaving the promotion back in 1996 in favor of joining WCW. In another example of the two sides being at odds, Nash claims he was once released by WWE, but was never notified by his employer. The release stemmed from a domestic incident involving Nash and his late son, Tristan, back in late 2014. Nash reflected on the situation during an edition of his "Kliq This" podcast.

"When my son and I had our domestic situation around Christmas Eve, or whatever it was, I think it was Christmas Eve, because I was charged and arrested I was let go," Nash said. "It wasn't like anybody called me and said, 'Hey, we have to do this because of this.' It was I saw it on the news that I'd been fired, and I just thought like, wow, man. So, I don't mean enough to you as a human being for you to have somebody call me and say, 'Hey, we're gonna release you, we're gonna fire you, but this is the reason, because of this clause in your contract.' I mean, I would've thought that was something that you would do, not just me finding out. My phone zips off a couple of text messages, 'Hey, man. You got let go, huh?'" I'm like, 'Wow.'

In the past, Nash told Sean Oliver during an interview for Kayfabe Commentaries that he understood WWE's position at the time. Still, he joked that the company wasted little time giving him the ax.