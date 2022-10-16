Kevin Nash Invokes Leap To WCW As Reason He Enjoyed WWE WrestleMania 12

Kevin Nash has fond memories of his match against The Undertaker at WWE WrestleMania 12 for a few reasons; one of which was his impending move over to WCW in the months that would follow. Speaking on his "Kliq This" podcast, Nash responded to a fan question regarding when he felt at his best in his career, specifically addressing his demeanor and performance at the aforementioned 'Biggest Show of Them All.'

"It was ... a dual main event," Nash said. "Once I f***ing gave my notice, it wasn't pushed like a main event, but on the f***ing WrestleMania t-shirts, it was Bret and Shawn on one side, me and 'Taker on the other. So we got main event pay. And walking to the ring knowing that I was going to make at least [$200,000], maybe [$250,000], and I was going to walk out of that ring, put Shawn over at In Your House: Omaha ... and then I was gonna go off into the sunset and make that f***ing Turner money." From there, Nash used his typically colorful way of speaking to compare the overall experience to walking into a hotel room only to find Pamela Anderson there waiting for him.

WrestleMania 12 took place in 1996, just before the wrestling industry entered a boom period with the advent of the NWO over in WCW as well as WWE's 'Attitude Era' and, perhaps most importantly, the rise of Stone Cold Steve Austin. Nash's move over to the rival company was one of the sparks that kicked off that boom period, and it seems that the retired wrestler made quite a bit of money in the process.