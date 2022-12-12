Mike Tyson Hangs With Two AEW Stars

If professional wrestling fans have learned anything about Mike Tyson over the years, it's that the boxing legend never strays too far from the squared circle.

Tyson's relationship with WWE has long been etched in the history books dating back to his involvement with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin during the build to WrestleMania XIV, but in recent years "The Baddest Man on the Planet" has also found himself hovering around AEW's orbit. The former undisputed heavyweight boxing champion has appeared on AEW television a handful of times, from special guest appearances on its weekly "Dynamite" and "Rampage" programs to match-altering cameos at some of the promotion's biggest annual pay-per-views.

This time, Tyson was spotted Sunday night hanging out with AEW stars Anthony Bowens and Hook. Bowens –- ½ of the AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed –- shared a photo of himself, the FTW Champion Hook, and Tyson out at what appeared to be a club on social media. And along with it, he attached emojis for a pair of scissors, a boxing glove, and the numbers "730," referencing The Acclaimed's "Scissor Me Daddy" catchphrase, Tyson's status as one of the greatest boxers of all-time, and the numbers in Hook's social media usernames.

Tyson appeared in AEW twice in 2020 and twice more in 2021. He last showed up in the promotion last month sitting in on commentary for "AEW Rampage" as it aired out of Atlantic City, NJ — where a number of his championship fights occurred during his storied boxing career.