Konnan Has Begun Dialysis And More On His Health

Konnan has revealed that he has begun dialysis. The AAA booker has had a history of health issues. He has had COVID-19, hip surgery, and heart surgery. Now, Konnan's lingering kidney problems are plaguing him. The Lucha libre legend needs a kidney donor. He said he was close to undergoing a kidney transplant, but the woman was disqualified at the last minute due to a questionnaire.

During an episode of his "K100" podcast, Konnan discussed how he's been feeling over the last few months.

"Well, I just started dialysis today, and I can tell you that the last eight months have been torture for me," Konnan admitted. "Mentally, physically, it's been very, very, very hard to go to work, to work, to do this show. Thank God it's the only things I have to do, but even getting on a plane has been torture for me. I feel weak, I feel lethargic, I feel despondent. No energy, irritable, depressed, you name it, bro. I'm just not myself."

Konnan said that he ended up sleeping during two meetings. He admitted he was embarrassed and said he was simply too weak and couldn't function. That's when Konnan decided to receive dialysis. He said he was told that he's lucky to even be standing. Fortunately, the treatment has had an immediate positive effect, "I went today, and I feel great, bro," Konnan said. He also said he lost a list of people who wanted to donate their kidneys and asked listeners if they know the list to get in touch with him.

