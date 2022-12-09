The Latest On Konnan's Health

It's been a rough last couple of years for Konnan. The AAA booker, and lucha libre legend, has dealt with hip surgery, COVID-19, and even heart surgery earlier this year, but the persistent issues with his kidneys, which plagued him since the mid-2000s when he was forced to undergo a kidney transplant that almost proved disastrous, have proven the most troublesome. Those issues have come back in full force over the last two years, with Konnan seeking another transplant back at the beginning of the year, and again just a month ago. As 2022 comes to a close, Konnan unfortunately appears to still be looking with the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirming that Konnan is still in search of a compatible donor.

Due to his health issues, Konnan has not been in attendance at recent AAA tapings, even missing AAA's recent event in Tempe, Arizona, which featured Cain Velasquez' return to the promotion. Despite this, Konnan has continued to be involved in AAA creative, writing out the shows and providing finishes for AAA officials onsite via a group chat.

While there's a long way to go for Konnan, he did recently begin dialysis, which has improved his health some. Konnan is hoping to be backstage for AAA's next big event on December 28 in Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexico. The show, which will go head-to-head with "AEW Dynamite," is set to feature recent AEW signee Bandido challenging Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship, as well as AEW talents FTR, Sammy Guevara, and Tay Melo in action.